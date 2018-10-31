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Trumps Best Move May Be Stopping the Asylum/ Birthright Citizen Policy
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2 views • October 31, 2018
The Constitution requires morality and basic eduaction/ common sense to operate correctly. The vulnerability of the document is too easy to invert without morality in your heart.
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