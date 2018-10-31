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Hillary says of African Americans "They All Look Alike"
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16 views • October 31, 2018
During an interview with Kara Swisher of Recode, Hillary Clinton says that African Americans "All Look Alike" and her leftist audience laughs. Will the CNN social engineers denounce her as a racist?
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