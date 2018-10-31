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Buffalo Diocese Whistle Blower
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18 views • October 31, 2018
WKBW TV | Buffalo, NY
Published on Oct 29, 2018
O’Connor served for three years as Buffalo Bishop Richard J. Malone’s personal secretary. She's deeply religious and once studied to become a Catholic nun. But while working at Malone's side, she began to see the ugly underbelly of how the diocese handled sexual abuse.
Published on Oct 29, 2018
O’Connor served for three years as Buffalo Bishop Richard J. Malone’s personal secretary. She's deeply religious and once studied to become a Catholic nun. But while working at Malone's side, she began to see the ugly underbelly of how the diocese handled sexual abuse.
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