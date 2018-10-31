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Scientist Injects Himself With 3.5 Million Year Old Bacteria
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42 views • October 31, 2018
A Russian Scientist may have stumbled across the fountain of youth... kind of. Anatoli Brouchkov, a geocryologist working at the Moscow State University discovered an ancient form of bacteria that has the potential to extend a human's life.
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