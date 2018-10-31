© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
#JohnnyBravo October 31, 2018
Follow
0
Share
Report
18 views • October 31, 2018
We have six days to turn this around. Trains to nowhere have allowed Social Media to be the platform globalists and psychologists developed it to be. We are being beaten by complacency and inaction. Our Hubris and false pride are preventing us from fighting the lies and propaganda being fed to us through MSM, Entertainment, and social pressures. We believe we are awake so we do NOT seek an awakening. We are about to die in our sleep.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.