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Pondering As A Technique For Self-Creation
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18 views • October 31, 2018
We recreate ourselves with the words and actions we choose each day. Through pondering you have the power to change anything inside your awareness. Each of us establish our own beliefs and perceptions. As such, you are the creator of your own dominion. Within you exists your own world inside the worlds of the Universe. You create your own reality.
Learn More at Energy Matters, LLC. : https://energymattersllc.com/blogs/news/pondering-as-a-technique-for-self-creation
Learn More at Energy Matters, LLC. : https://energymattersllc.com/blogs/news/pondering-as-a-technique-for-self-creation
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