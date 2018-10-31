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The Inception Of Perception by Energy Matters, LLC.
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9 views • October 31, 2018
Sometimes the way you see things doesn’t mirror true events. From your vantage, perception is the only reality that does matter. This bias colors everything you do, feel, and experience. It even alters the way you see others. Let’s take a closer look at what happens at the intersection of inception and how this affects you every day.
Continue Reading at Energy Matters, LLC: https://energymattersllc.com/blogs/news/the-inception-of-your-perception-how-this-affects-you-every-day
Continue Reading at Energy Matters, LLC: https://energymattersllc.com/blogs/news/the-inception-of-your-perception-how-this-affects-you-every-day
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