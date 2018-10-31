© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Sanders: Democrats have failed to work with President Trump
Follow
0
Share
Report
308 views • October 31, 2018
White House press secretary says President Trump is telling the story of his successes in the first two years of his administration. On 'Fox & Friends,' Sarah Sanders addresses the birthright citizenship debate and the left's rhetoric.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.