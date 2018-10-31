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5G Towers Are Showing Serious Health Effects
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4350 views • October 31, 2018
Effects can range from headaches, depression, and lethargy....to tumors, brain and other cancers. That's the slow kill version. If ramped up at [someones'] discretion....effects could fry you or make you pass out like the thousands of black birds which fell to the ground in Beebe Arkansas and all died from "blunt force trama".
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