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Dallas Welcomes NRA Annual Meetings with Open Arms
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46 views • October 31, 2018
"For the record, Dallas has never questioned their decision, nor should they. I mean this is Texas after all. We're just talkin' about a bunch of nanny-state progressives looking to ride the anti-gun bandwagon by pretending that somehow independent government advocates are hypocrites." —Dana Loesch
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