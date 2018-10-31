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Alyssa Milano Showed Up with a Measly 400 Protesters and an Armed Guard
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5 views • October 31, 2018
"Former child-star-turned-publicity-hound Alyssa Milano predicted thousands of anti-gunners would show up—they didn't. Who did show up? Her armed security. That's right, in the most hypocritical fashion imaginable, Alyssa Milano—a woman who says guns aren't good for you—surrounded herself with armed security." —Grant Stinchfield
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