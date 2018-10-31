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Alyssa Milano's Blatant Hypocrisy Has Dan Bongino at a Loss for Words
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8 views • October 31, 2018
"Here's a pro tip for you: if you're going to sit there as the face of the anti-gun movement in America, common sense would dictate that you would live by the credo you claim to be professing. She's sitting right there with a guy with a gun!" —Dan Bongino
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