© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Lt. Col. Oliver North: The NRA Stands with America's Police
Follow
0
Share
Report
2 views • October 31, 2018
"The NRA is probably the most effective organization in terms of backing the police, outside the law enforcement community. Since 1960, the NRA has trained over 58,000 law enforcement firearms instructions. Over 13,000 of them are still on active duty ... the NRA offers up to $5,000 a year, per college scholarship to dependent children of an NRA member, law enforcement officer, killed in the line of duty." —Lt. Col. Oliver North
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.