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Women's March, Liberal Groups Planned Fake Outrage Over SCOTUS Nominee
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4 views • October 31, 2018
"This Women's March group sent out an email to their entire list in response to Donald Trump's nominee—XX. They forgot to fill in the name. They didn't even fill in the name... this is what they do. They are professionally outraged." —Dan Bongino
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