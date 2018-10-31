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Kanye West Responds To Trump and Candace Owens
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11504 views • October 31, 2018
Alex Jones breaks down the latest in Kanye, Trump, Brexit and Candace Owens conflict and what it means for the midterms. Hotep Jesus also joins Alex for a lively discussion on TPUSA.
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