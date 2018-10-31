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Dan Bongino: FBI Employees Potentially Cooperating Against Comey, Lynch
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8 views • October 31, 2018
"I’m gonna show you some stuff today and it's gonna be a clear indicator of why Jim Comey and Loretta Lynch are popping up like the whack-a-mole game, right now ... Comey's reappearing because he's terrified. He's in serious legal trouble ... people at the FBI are potentially cooperating against Jim Comey right now." —Dan Bongino
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