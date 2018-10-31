Citizens launch their own OCTOBER SURPRISE

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Published on Oct 30, 2018
This huge October SURPRISE will have the swamp rats in a frenzy. Listen to Douglas Gabriel and Michael McKibben explain what was just thrown in the swamp: https://aim4truth.org/2018/10/30/boom...
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