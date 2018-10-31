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I Have Given You The Victory - Prophecy Amightywind
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16 views • October 31, 2018
YAHUVEH, YAHUSHUA (Jesus) and the RUACH ha KODESH (Holy Spirit) are already 1000+ steps ahead of the satanic elite, and the devil himself. HE has already orchestrated, planned and promised victory for HIS obedient children. All who will say, "I will do it YOUR way Abba YAHUVEH (YAHWEH) and not my own, will know complete victory.
A Prophecy of promise and victory.
http://amightywind.com
A Prophecy of promise and victory.
http://amightywind.com
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