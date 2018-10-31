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Arise Watchmen On The Wall! Prophecy Amightywind
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16 views • October 31, 2018
YAHUVEH GOD is calling many now, prayer intercessors, that will cause the kingdom of satan to shake and tremble. They will have bold mouths to speak against the evil, exposing what is evil and destroying the works of satan in these end times. This is a prophecy for those who hear the call to rise up in the name of YAHUSHUA MASHIACH (Jesus Christ).
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