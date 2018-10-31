© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Full Show – Alex Jones Election Coverage 7 Days Out – 10/30/2018
Follow
0
Share
Report
592 views • October 31, 2018
President Trump plans to sign an executive order that would end citizenship for babies of non-citizens born on U.S. soil. Trump added that it’s “ridiculous” that an illegal’s baby can currently become a U.S. citizen with all the benefits. Also, the migrant caravan is approaching America’s southern border and is expected to clash with thousands of U.S. military troops. Joining today’s show is citizen-journalist Laura Loomer providing midterm secrets the mainstream media won’t share.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.