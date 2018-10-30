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VIDEO: Mark Of The Beast Officially Rolled Out In China
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1846 views • October 30, 2018
The social score program, known as “SkyNet”, has been launched in China. If you do not have a good score you may not be able to buy, sell, or travel within the country. Alex exposes this as a plot by the globalists to enact the biblical “mark of the Beast”.
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