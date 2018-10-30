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The Left Is Obsessed With Smearing Alex Jones To justify Banning Patriots
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304 views • October 30, 2018
The left continues to smear Alex Jones with article after article claiming he and Infowars incite violence. Hate speech is just a cover being used against Alex to justify even further banning of patriots online. Paul Joseph Watson joins Alex to breaks down globalist hypocrisy.
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