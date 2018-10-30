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Lou Dobbs Tonight 10/25/18 | The Banned episode Fox pulled & apologized for exposing the funders of the caravans
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22 views • October 30, 2018
Brandon Judd admits there is no way to stop the illegal caravans
Caravans funded through USAID, George Soros & other Globalist sources.
After the truth was released, the segment with Farrell was pulled by Fox, will not be re-aired & was removed from its archives, Fox's senior VP of programming Gary Schreir told media outlets.
Chris Farrell has also been banned from ever appearing on Fox again.
Guests:
Chris Farrell, Judicial Watch
President Brandon Judd, Border Patrol Council
Caravans funded through USAID, George Soros & other Globalist sources.
After the truth was released, the segment with Farrell was pulled by Fox, will not be re-aired & was removed from its archives, Fox's senior VP of programming Gary Schreir told media outlets.
Chris Farrell has also been banned from ever appearing on Fox again.
Guests:
Chris Farrell, Judicial Watch
President Brandon Judd, Border Patrol Council
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