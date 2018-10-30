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Billy Meier Henoch Prophecies
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85 views • October 30, 2018
Billy Meier and his extraterrestrial contacts seem to be able to predict, i.e., accurately calculate, the results of causal actions known to them, originating from humanity and/or nature and the cosmos. And they have made it clear that certain prophesied (undesired) events can still be changed for the better—if humanity recognizes its errors and makes sufficient effort in the correct, positive direction to alter those outcomes that can still be changed.
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