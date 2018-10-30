© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Liberty or Tyranny? Choose Wisely
Follow
0
Share
Report
5 views • October 30, 2018
Everyone wants Liberty, so why do we keep electing Tyranny candidates? If we all get involved in the 2018 PRIMARY election we can change the political course of this nation for the next 100 years! Let's send President Trump Liberty Candidates that support America First. Make The Great Purge of 2018 the year we drain the tyrannical swamp of establishment RINO.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.