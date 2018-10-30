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Leftists Deny Explosion Of Violent Threats Against Trump & Republicans
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5042 views • October 30, 2018
The number of threats against conservatives and republicans continues to grow, yet MSM ignores the reports in order to push the narrative that violence is coming from Trump and the right. Paul Joseph Watson exposes the mounting volume of hate coming from leftists.
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