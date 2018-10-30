© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Full Show: Confiscation of Wealth w/o Charges Begins
Follow
0
Share
Report
34 views • October 30, 2018
As the UK uses “Unexplained Wealth Orders” to seize property without even charging someone with a crime, the US has been doing it for some time — focusing mainly on the poor who don’t have the money to fight in court. Is it any wonder that after we’ve tolerated theft of our homes, cars & cash for decades with “civil asset forfeiture” that they’re now stealing our free speech, free press, businesses and websites with “unexplained orders”?
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.