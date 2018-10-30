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LifeSite & Gab De-Platformed; Leftists Threaten 2 More Soon
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557 views • October 30, 2018
Actions taken against Gab were because they weren’t controlled by the establishment as we can see with the same de-platforming done to a pro-life site, LifeSite. But a group called “DeplatformHate” is blackmailing a payment processor, Stripe, to change its terms of service to destroy all speech they hate and promising 2 more big de-platformings are coming in October.
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