© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
NBC Goes Blackface, Hillary Jokes Blacks "All Look Same”
Follow
0
Share
Report
1030 views • October 30, 2018
Lester Holt wears “white face” makeup and dresses as a woman to mock a specific individual, Susan Boyle, and Jimmy Fallon wears “black face” makeup — but it’s just a joke at NBC. Oh, wait. Then, Hillary jokes all blacks “look the same” when comparing Corey Booker (bald & clean shaven) to Eric Holder (hair & mustache)
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.