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When Push Comes to Shove: Migrant Mob vs 6,000 Troops
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5882 views • October 30, 2018
America is about to protect its borders for the first time in recent history and Matt Bracken breaks down what’s likely to happen as the globalists push the “Village Without Borders”, Pueblo Sin Fronteras
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