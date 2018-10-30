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Sacred Ground
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4 views • October 30, 2018
Since it’s destruction in 70 AD by the Roman Army, the exact location of where the Jewish Temples once stood has been lost to the world. The film examines biblical and historical evidence that helps explain why finding the Temple has bee so difficult. Sacred Ground uses the Bible, the writings of Josephus, and modern computer science to locate the actual location of the Jewish Temples. Surprisingly, the location is not on the Temple mount, but above the Gihon Springs in the City of David.
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