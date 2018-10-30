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BUSTED! Sandy Hook Photos Uploaded Day Before Shooting (12-13-2012)
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204 views • October 30, 2018
Shannon Hicks of The Newtown Bee uploaded pictures of the alleged tragedy on 12/13/3012 - a day before the event. Nice Job! And yes, she actually won an award for her photography- https://binged.it/2RqaWWW
VT: https://web.archive.org/web/20140813124446/http://www.veteranstoday.com/wp-content/uploads/2014/07/Shannon-Hicks-receives-award.jpg
Mirrored From Justice Acclimated Growth 3 (10/29/2018) - https://youtu.be/XkC_eix3Ogw
VT: https://web.archive.org/web/20140813124446/http://www.veteranstoday.com/wp-content/uploads/2014/07/Shannon-Hicks-receives-award.jpg
Mirrored From Justice Acclimated Growth 3 (10/29/2018) - https://youtu.be/XkC_eix3Ogw
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