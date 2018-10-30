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VIDEO: Leftists Celebrate Attacks On Jews And Police
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412 views • October 30, 2018
The MSM's rhetoric is anti-police even blaming police when an officer may be attacked unprovoked. Their narrative is that police are against minorities, but the facts don't back that up. Alex exposes the hate the MSM has for law and order.
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