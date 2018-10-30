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Watch As A New Caravan Of Invaders Armed With Guns And Bombs Overruns Mexican Police
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4543 views • October 30, 2018
A new report claims the 2nd migrant caravan, that set on reaching the southern border of America, has been caught with some members carrying guns and bombs. Alex breaks down the facts about the invading force the MSM continues to ignore.
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