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One Tin Soldier - audio by Coven
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41 views • October 30, 2018
I made the video portion of this song in 2006, and put it on YT.
When this video started to overtake the, "official" video, they dropped my
view count by 5000. The next month this video was still overtaking the "official" video so they dropped the view count another 5000 and when searching for, "One Tin Soldier". my video was way down the list. Then YT had this video
unlisted. I can still see it on YT with a view count of 187,520 but its been that way since 2007. Dedicated to Mary Ellen.
When this video started to overtake the, "official" video, they dropped my
view count by 5000. The next month this video was still overtaking the "official" video so they dropped the view count another 5000 and when searching for, "One Tin Soldier". my video was way down the list. Then YT had this video
unlisted. I can still see it on YT with a view count of 187,520 but its been that way since 2007. Dedicated to Mary Ellen.
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