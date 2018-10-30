© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
#GABShutdown Free Speech Platform ‘Gab’ Taken Offline By Mainstream Media
Follow
0
Share
Report
20 views • October 30, 2018
Free speech platform Gab has been taken offline due to aggressive lobbying by mainstream media to its hosting provider.
Following a spate of articles by numerous left-leaning mainstream media outlets criticizing the social media platform for enabling the Pittsburgh synagogue shooter, Gab’s hosting provider announced it would no longer host the platform on their servers.
For Alternative Free Speech platform go to Buddylist Social Network. https://www.buddylist.co
Following a spate of articles by numerous left-leaning mainstream media outlets criticizing the social media platform for enabling the Pittsburgh synagogue shooter, Gab’s hosting provider announced it would no longer host the platform on their servers.
For Alternative Free Speech platform go to Buddylist Social Network. https://www.buddylist.co
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.