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Istanbul Summit: Frozen conflict in Idlib, and Erdogan's two front war
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6 views • October 30, 2018
The Duran – News in Review – Episode 142.
The Duran’s Alex Christoforou and International Affairs and Security Analyst via Moscow, Mark Sleboda discuss what was accomplished during the Istanbul Summit, and how the reality on the ground, (specifically in Idlib province) appears to be heading towards a frozen conflict for Russia, and a two front war for Turkey...which pits NATO against NATO, in a Turkish effort to drive out the Kurds who are under American protection.
The Duran’s Alex Christoforou and International Affairs and Security Analyst via Moscow, Mark Sleboda discuss what was accomplished during the Istanbul Summit, and how the reality on the ground, (specifically in Idlib province) appears to be heading towards a frozen conflict for Russia, and a two front war for Turkey...which pits NATO against NATO, in a Turkish effort to drive out the Kurds who are under American protection.
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