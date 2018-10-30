© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Trump campaign manager on possible Hillary 2020 run
Follow
0
Share
Report
357 views • October 30, 2018
Former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton admits she still wants to be president; reaction from Trump 2020 presidential campaign manager Brad Parscale.
Keywords
newsdemocratspoliticselectionclintonrepublicanstrump campaignfox newsfox news channelmartha maccallumpolitics news2020 electionhillarythe story2016democrats 2020trump clintonbrad parscalecampaign managerhillary clinton 20202020 predictionpolitical campaignpolitics commentaryselection predictionstrump campaign manager
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.