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Is Abstinence A Punishment Or A Reward?
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12 views • October 30, 2018
Diet changes are difficult because we feel deprived. However, what if your abstinence was actually a reward? Change your perception. Redirect your lens. You aren’t being denied or punished, you are choosing the reward of better health and happiness.
https://energymattersllc.com/blogs/news/is-abstinence-a-punishment-or-a-reward
https://energymattersllc.com/blogs/news/is-abstinence-a-punishment-or-a-reward
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