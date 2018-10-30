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Putin, Merkel, Macron and Erdogan meet in Istanbul to broker a deal in Syria
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5 views • October 30, 2018
The Duran Quick Take: Episode 8.
The Duran’s Alex Christoforou and Editor-in-Chief Alexander Mercouris take a quick look at the new format, Istanbul summit aiming to bring a final peace to Syria.
With Vladimir Putin holding most of the cards, and Turkey a key player in the near seven year conflict, Merkel and Macron represent the European Union's interests in Syria...which amount to nothing more than trying to control the migrant crisis that Merkel herself unleashed unto Europe.
The Duran’s Alex Christoforou and Editor-in-Chief Alexander Mercouris take a quick look at the new format, Istanbul summit aiming to bring a final peace to Syria.
With Vladimir Putin holding most of the cards, and Turkey a key player in the near seven year conflict, Merkel and Macron represent the European Union's interests in Syria...which amount to nothing more than trying to control the migrant crisis that Merkel herself unleashed unto Europe.
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