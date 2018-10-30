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'Blexit' movement gets design help from Kanye West
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270 views • October 30, 2018
Rapper designs hats for the campaign urging black voters to leave the Democratic Party; Turning Point USA's Candace Owens and 'Blexit' founder, explains how the movement started.
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newskanye westpoliticsconservativesfox newsfox news channeltop storiesdonald trumplatest politicsspecialblack americansturning point usacandace owenskanyeblexitcandace owens kanye westkanye west trumpturning pointblack conservativescandace kanyecandace owens blexitkanye blexit hatskanye blexit shirtskanye west blexit
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