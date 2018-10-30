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82% to 67%, Putin's approval rate DROPS. Cause for concern?
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3 views • October 30, 2018
The Duran Quick Take: Episode 9.
RT CrossTalk host Peter Lavelle and The Duran’s Alex Christoforou take a quick look at a latest survey conducted by the Russian based Levada-Center, which shows a sharp drop off in the Russian President's approval rating.
Much of the drop can be attributed to the domestically controversial pension reforms that Vladimir Putin has decided to undertake, costing him lots of political capital.
RT CrossTalk host Peter Lavelle and The Duran’s Alex Christoforou take a quick look at a latest survey conducted by the Russian based Levada-Center, which shows a sharp drop off in the Russian President's approval rating.
Much of the drop can be attributed to the domestically controversial pension reforms that Vladimir Putin has decided to undertake, costing him lots of political capital.
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