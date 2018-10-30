Prophetic Dream: Whack-A-Mole! - the tranformation of your prayer life

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Received a prophetic word July 2018 warning believers to prepare for the coming darkness and deception by strengthening prayer life. Guest appearance on Ken Bostrom Ministries with Mary Bostrom hosting show.
Thank you for supporting my ministry. Your donations make it possible for me to continue doing what God's called me to do....helping people stuck in life become unstuck.
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Thank you for your support and prayers! You are much appreciated!
Best, Samuel
Smashing Pillars International - Founder and President