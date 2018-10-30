Prophetic Dream: Whack-A-Mole! - the tranformation of your prayer life

Received a prophetic word July 2018 warning believers to prepare for the coming darkness and deception by strengthening prayer life. Guest appearance on Ken Bostrom Ministries with Mary Bostrom hosting show.

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Thank you for your support and prayers! You are much appreciated!

Best, Samuel

Smashing Pillars International - Founder and President