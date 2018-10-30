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your telephone is not the answer
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6 views • October 30, 2018
Telephones have begun directing our lives. This is the start of a machine-control system in which we are being trained to respond, and never to initiate. By flooding our minds with uninvited distraction, the tech elite can reduce us to something resembling a herd of mute animals who can be 'farmed' for their purposes. Do not accept machine control. Start now.
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