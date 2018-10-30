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Dan Bongino Teaches Debbie Wasserman Schultz About Real Terrorists
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8 views • October 30, 2018
"Debbie, if you'd like to correct your comments about patriotic Americans who want to preserve their Big R God-given Rights, we're happy to hear you on the show. You have an open invite anytime. But we'd also like to see your statement about those bombers. Yes bombers, not protestors that showed up at the scene [between Gaza and Israel]." —Dan Bongino
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