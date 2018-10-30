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President Trump goes one-on-one with Laura Ingraham
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16 views • October 30, 2018
Fox News
Published on Oct 29, 2018
Laura Ingraham travels to the White House for an exclusive interview with President Trump, getting his thoughts on the migrant caravan, potential 2020 opponents, and battling 'fake news'.
Published on Oct 29, 2018
Laura Ingraham travels to the White House for an exclusive interview with President Trump, getting his thoughts on the migrant caravan, potential 2020 opponents, and battling 'fake news'.
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