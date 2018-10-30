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Posters In New York Declare Christians & Trump Supporters Trash
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27 views • October 30, 2018
Anti-Trump posters stamped with the NYC Department of Sanitation logo have popped up on buildings and trash cans along the Lower East Side.
One version, found on the side of a building on Delancey Street, shows a white woman wearing a ‘Make America Great Again Hat’ and holding the Bible.
Both posters have the headline “Keep NYC Trash Free.”
One version, found on the side of a building on Delancey Street, shows a white woman wearing a ‘Make America Great Again Hat’ and holding the Bible.
Both posters have the headline “Keep NYC Trash Free.”
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