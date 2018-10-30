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MICHAEL SAVAGE TAKES ON THE LIBERAL MINDSET
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55 views • October 30, 2018
Talk show host Michael Savage takes on liberal callers
to his radio show, The Savage Nation. White Priviledge,
Racism, Religion, Reparations, Capitolism, and Immigration.
Mike Savage knocks 'em all out of the ballpark.
C Westwood One Radio/The Savage Nation
For educational/commentary purpose only.
Info Sense is a non-monetized channel.
to his radio show, The Savage Nation. White Priviledge,
Racism, Religion, Reparations, Capitolism, and Immigration.
Mike Savage knocks 'em all out of the ballpark.
C Westwood One Radio/The Savage Nation
For educational/commentary purpose only.
Info Sense is a non-monetized channel.
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