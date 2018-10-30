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Qanon Campaign Ad? WWG1WGA & SB2 Decode - B2T Show Oct 29
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29 views • October 30, 2018
Qanon's first Campaign Ad aired on Fox News! The add uses the WWG1WGA Term and another key Q Term. We also review a SerialBrain2 Decode on all the recent violence. Qanon news, a Q related prophesy from Kim Clement and prayer/discussion.
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