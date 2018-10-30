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No, Guns Aren't Banned From NRA Annual Meetings
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3 views • October 30, 2018
"The left is quick to claim that the NRA meeting is a 'gun free zone.' Or that the NRA is afraid of their own members ... this is another example of the left describing events in a way that are blatantly misleading or false, hoping people won't look into it further." —Dana Loesch
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